Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas woman-owned business, Weera Thai Restaurant is set to open Weera Thai Market at West Sahara. In honor of their grand opening, the restaurant will be providing donation boxes at all of their restaurant locations throughout the month of July. Sasi Pothidokmai, the owner of Weera Thai Restaurant and Linda Perez, the CEO of The Shade Tree welcome everyone out to the new market and existing restaurant locations.