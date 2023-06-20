Las Vegas(KLAS)-Depending on your needs, it’s important to consult with a professional to come up with a plan to achieve your objectives before your wedding. Just as you create a timeline to plan the event, it’s best to do the same for your beauty goals.

Here’s a general timeline:

Six months to one year – Consider surgery – such as eyelid lifts – to address concerns that can’t

be fixed with noninvasive treatments

Three to six months -lasers such as RF Microneedling to improve texture and tone

Four to six weeks- injectables – neuromodulators such as Botox, fillers – you need time for Botox to take full effect and leave time for swelling and retouches, if necessary one to two weeks -focus on skin quality and skin glow including hydrafacial, gold microinfusion, Exosomes.