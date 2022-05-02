Las Vegas(KLAS)-Corner Bar Management is bringing new meaning to ordering “A cold one” on Fremont street! Their new bar and nightlife destination “We All scream” is celebrating their grand opening Wednesday night (doors open at 11:30pm), and Roqui Theus stopped by for a sneak peek! There’s a rooftop dance floor that overlooks East Fremont street and has custom-made ice cream cone-shaped DJ booth with led sprinkles that flash with the music! And the cherry on top… all ice cream sales will fund local art projects in Downtown Las Vegas.