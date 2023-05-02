Las Vegas(KLAS)-Bob Martin, Founder of Veterans Care Charity, shares how the community can serve Las Vegas Veterans. The Birthday Suit waxing spa and Veterans Care Charity is encouraging the community to donate brand-new razors in exchange for 30% off a waxing service. Also, The Birthday Suit is offering Veterans a free eyebrow wax at either one of their two locations.

People can donate May 1-31 at either one of The Birthday Suit’s Henderson or Summerlin locations.