Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mark and Paul Wahlberg were presented with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip ahead of the grand opening of their second Las Vegas Wahlburgers location. The brothers were honored at the grand opening of their newest Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay within The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Hundreds of fans gathered outside of the new Wahlburgers, the second in Las Vegas, joining their burger restaurant in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe, which opened in 2016.