Las Vegas(KLAS)- International Waffle Day is this Friday and to celebrate Tiabi Coffee and Waffle are partnering with Fire and Rescue Paramedic and Burn Foundation for a waffle eating competition. For every waffle they eat, $10 will be donated to the organization. Tiffany Biscoe, owner and creator of Tiabi Coffee & Waffle and Allen McFall, member of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Paramedic and Burn Foundation tell us more.