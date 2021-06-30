Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Florida building collapse: Hopes dim for 149 still missing nearly week after condo collapse
Video
Top Stories
Metro police investigating homicide in northwest neighborhood
LIVE: Northbound US 95 closed due to crash involving tractor-trailer and pedestrian
Live
A look at crypto’s exploding popularity and its basics
Video
Henderson Police find deceased individual in home near Boulder Highway, Broadbent Boulevard
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Flash flood warning expires for northeast Clark County; water rescues in Logandale
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 29th
Video
Top Stories
SR-9 closed through Zion National Park due to flash flooding, search and rescue operation
Gallery
Be on the lookout for lightning
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 28th
Video
More chances for thunderstorms before June ends
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights’ Fleury wins Vezina Trophy for top NHL goalie
Video
Golden Knights entering the NFT marketplace
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: A look at the Knights’ spectacular season
Video
Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball back in Las Vegas July 31-Aug. 7
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Silver State Schools Credit Union prioritizes people over profit
Video
Top Stories
VJazzy Wellness can help you get your ideal body
Video
Top Stories
Smith’s has the perfect recipe for an outdoor feast
Video
Top tips for the summer travel season
Video
Disclosures, inspections & repairs with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Lose weight and keep it off with Total Transformation
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VJazzy Wellness can help you get your ideal body
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jun 30, 2021 / 05:16 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2021 / 05:17 AM PDT
For more info visit
VJazzyWellness.com/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Coroner: Daniel Halseth was stabbed, cut 70 times
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
I-Team: Man accused of smearing bacon on Muslim family’s home in reported hate crime
I-Team: Mother facing murder charge; child found in hot room
Video
I-Team: Daughter, boyfriend plead ‘not guilty’ to murder of Daniel Halseth
Video
I-Team: Investigation underway after DPS officer overdoses from fentanyl
Video
I-Team: New details emerge in arrest of ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend
Video