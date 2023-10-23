Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Desert Cane Distillery invites guests into a warm and friendly atmosphere in their tasting room to share stories and hand distilled light and dark rum and custom cocktails. Flavors include: Dark, Agricole, Crystal, Spiced, Amber Oak, Roasted Coconut Lime and seasonal selections.
For more information, visit desertcanedistillery.com
