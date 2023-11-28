Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Pro Volleyball is adding to our growing list of home teams. They’ve officially revealed the name and home-court for its world-class volleyball team, the “Vegas thrill!” The Thrill will be spiking excitement at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson with games beginning in February.

First-ever franchise player for Vegas pro volleyball, Alisha glass Childress and head coach Fran Flory joined Roqui Theus to introduce their team to Las Vegas Now.