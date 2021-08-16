Vegas physician honored with her own Barbie

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
BestReviews
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Raiders to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak gives maskless option for vaccinated attendees at some large events
Video
3rd COVID vaccine shot: Pharmacy chains are offering appointments. Are you eligible?
Video
Two retired Army officers say check on the Afghan War veterans and give them a chance to vent
Video
CCSD staff share frustrations over district’s COVID-19 policies
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 16th
Video
Top Stories
California wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert for Clark County on Tuesday
Top Stories
Winter weather projections: What’s predicted for where you live
Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda, Fred moves inland over Florida, Grace drenches earthquake-ravaged Haiti
Tropical Depression Grace: Haiti, Dominican Republic brace for possible flash flooding, mudslides
Live
Tropical Depression 8 forms near Bermuda, could become tropical storm Monday
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
49ers
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Raiders to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Raiders, Golden Knights fan puts allegiance on full display
Video
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Mexican Baseball Fiesta in September
Gruden doesn’t want anyone forgetting about WR Zay Jones
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Floyd’s Barber Shop is cutting for a cause
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating National Prosecco Day with STK
Video
Top Stories
Optimize your health at Regenerate Medical Concierge
Video
Great fun for a great cause at The South Point
Video
Star Trek Ultimate Experience
Video
Vegas physician honored with her own Barbie
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Vegas physician honored with her own Barbie
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:01 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:01 PM PDT
Follow Dr. Cruz on
Instagram
.
Don't Miss
Allen Glick, mob front man and 1970’s casino boss, has died
Video
I-Team: What one of the biggest water users in the Las Vegas valley is doing to change
Video
I-Team: Top water users in the Las Vegas valley revealed
Video
I-Team: Tenants, landlords grapple with CHAP issues, express frustrations
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Newborn baby dies while in foster care; grandmother speaks out
Video
I-Team: What the CDC’s newest eviction moratorium means for Southern Nevada
Video
I-Team: Tensions between Las Vegas valley landlords, tenants rise
Video
Trending Stories
Raiders to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Gov. Sisolak gives maskless option for vaccinated attendees at some large events
Video
Henderson elementary transitions to distance learning because of COVID-19
Video
I-Team: Apartment complex operating ‘without a business license,’ according to county
Video
NEW: 2,500+ COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Nevada over the weekend
Gallery