KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 04:37 PM PST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 04:37 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas based sports and celebrity memorabilia company “Inscriptagraphs” just launched something that’s new and one of a kind. Jillian Lopez chats with owner, Tyler Feldman to learn more about their glow in the dark line.
Oreo has released a new cookie that’s basically an Oreo cookie stuffed with an Oreo cookie. It’s so good, they had to name it twice.
Treadmills arguably offer a better workout in a shorter time, but require greater levels of fitness to get started. Exercise bikes give a more manageable start.
If you’re looking to incorporate light strength training into your workout routine, but dumbbells just aren’t for you, then ankle weights may be perfect.