Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
LIVE: Crash on US 95 northbound near Spaghetti Bowl
Live
Top Stories
State, local leaders react to passing of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson
Gallery
Very cold mornings will soon thaw out
Video
CES gadgets focus on health due to pandemic
Video
Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson has died
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Very cold mornings will soon thaw out
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 11th
Video
Top Stories
An unusual warm-up on the way
Video
Chilly winds return this weekend
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, January 7th
Video
We haven’t seen the last of the clouds
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Golden Knights to play Avalanche in outdoor game on Feb. 20 at Lake Tahoe
Video
Clark County DA will not charge Raiders’ Josh Jacobs with DUI
Raiders battle with NFL to be highlighted in documentary
Video
Knights announce roster transactions ahead of Thursday’s opening game
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Celebrating “Veganuary” at Go Vegan Cafe
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash is transforming lives across the valley
Video
Top Stories
Effects of COVID-19 and marriage
Video
Talking “juicing” and more at Go Vegan Cafe
Video
“Veganuary” and beyond at Go Vegan Cafe
Video
Explore Mesquite and the Conestoga Golf club
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
“Veganuary” and beyond at Go Vegan Cafe
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 12, 2021 / 05:59 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2021 / 05:59 AM PST
Visit Go Vegan Cafe on the corner of Rainbow and Russell
Don't Miss
I-Team: 5 hospitals in Las Vegas valley at or above 100 percent ICU capacity
Video
I-Team: FBI warns of ‘armed protests’ planned at all 50 state capitols
Video
I-Team: Caretaker kicked, shoved vulnerable adults in her care while sister recorded video, documents say
Video
I-Team: License plate, ‘long blond hair’ led police to vandalism suspects, documents say
I-Team: McCarran ranks among top airports for TSA COVID-19 infections
Video
I-Team: 7-month-old Las Vegas boy died of fentanyl overdose, documents say
Video
I-Team: COVID-19 leading cause of death in Nevada for December
Video
Trending Stories
Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson has died
Video
Version 3 of vaccination playbook creates ‘lanes’ to front of line in Nevada
Video
‘It’s 1776 all over again,’ Nye County GOP chairman says Trump ‘will be president for another four years’
Governor Sisolak extends state mitigation measures for 30 days; vaccine playbook revised
Video
Netflix promises a new movie every week in 2021 — here is the list
Video