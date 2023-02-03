KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 3, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Updated: Feb 3, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Bruno Mars has plenty of music to set the mood for love, but now, he has a drink for you too. Brian Klemm, Global Brand Ambassador of SelvaRey Rum, shows Roqui Theus how to make a chocolate rum Negroni for Valentine’s Day.
Themed food and drinks are a surefire way to make your party stand out, and looking at past Grammy nominees is a great way to get inspiration.
With Grammy night around the corner, here are some fun ways to embrace the theme, boost your entertainment and make your guests feel a part of the festivities.
NuFace devices use low microcurrent voltage similar to natural electric currents in the body and are safe and painless on the skin.