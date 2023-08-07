Las Vegas(KLAS)-The UNLV Performing Arts Center new season begins September 2023 and continues through April 2024. The schedule is as follows:
o Rio Sueño – Sept. 29
o Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher: Counterpoint – Oct. 6
o California Guitar Trio – Nov. 18
o Sérgio & Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion – Dec. 13
o Time for Three – Jan. 26
o Voctave – March 8
o Lovro Peretić – April 6
Season tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Other discounted subscription packages are available. Single tickets for the 2023-24 season go on sale Tuesday, August 29.