Las Vegas(KLAS)-United Way of Southern Nevada has been committed to supporting local non-profits for more than 65 years. One way they do that is through their Community Impact Grant, which is serving 43 recipients this year. Those recipients include 18 Community Support Groups, 13 Student Success Programs and 12 Workforce Development programs throughout Las Vegas, Henderson and rural Southern Nevada counties. Vice president of Programs, Aaron Krolikowski, stopped by Las Vegas Now with more details.

For a full list of recipients and more information, head to uwsn.org.