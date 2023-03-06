Las Vegas(KLAS)-This month, as part of Women’s History Month, Uncommons is hosting the first in-person conversation called “Leading Ladies: Women Charting the Course for Success in Business” about female entrepreneurship. Director of Community and Belonging at Uncommons, Amalie Zinsser invites everyone to come out and join in on the conversations. Uncommons is a new, 40-acre urban campus at Durango and the 215 in southwest Las Vegas. Centered around community, Uncommons is home to Urth Caffe, Teaspoon, Mercadito and SunLife Organics, with more places, including The Sundry food hall, opening soon.