Las Vegas(KLAS)-Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino will transform into a “Knightly Kingdom” to cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights as they compete in the finals!

The adults-only hotspot is the site of the Official Game Three Watch Party on June 8, and will also host VGK themed happenings for each game of the series (home and away). This includes full audio at several venues across the property, drink specials, giveaways, gaming promotions and more. Roqui Theus caught up with Circa Owner & CEO, Derek Stevens to hear more about their special finals line-up!