U2 kicks off the grand opening of the MSG Sphere with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live. The long awaited evening follows U2’s announcement during this year’s Super Bowl that they would take the stage for a special run of shows marking their first live outing in four years. The band has a total of 25 total shows scheduled.

The Sphere illuminated its exterior for the first time back in July, but will light up the Vegas skyline from inside the Sphere for the first time at 8PM on September 29, 2023.