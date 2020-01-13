Tropicana Palms is a great place to live

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - A tasty collaboration between five Golden Knights' players and a world-renowned chef is cooking up in downtown Summerlin. Las Vegas Now's Mercedes Martinez sat down with Alex Tuch to chat the details about the highly-anticipated Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, coming soon!

The collaboration will take shape as a family-friendly sports restaurant with two exciting new features: a private dining space known as "The Players Lounge" and more than 100 custom glass lockers.