by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 04:27 PM PST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 04:27 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-All month long we have been shining the spotlight on black-owned businesses in Las Vegas. 14-year-old Kumei joined us to tell us about her company, Tofu Tees, and some exciting news regarding her expansion.
