Las Vegas(KLAS)-Protecting our youth is always top priority, and there’s an event here on May 20th to helps those efforts. It’s called “The Youth Wellness Summit.” Community support specialist with non-profit “Solutions Of Change,” Brandon Wright, stopped by the studio with details. You can join the summit from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at The Parkdale Recreation Center. To register, head to solutionsofchange.org.