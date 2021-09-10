Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Cyber Safe Parents
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Hunger Action Month
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
LIVE: Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11
Live
Top Stories
Donny Osmond adds 2022 dates to Harrah’s Las Vegas residency
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Parking tips for Raiders home games
Video
Valley High School pays tribute to 9/11 victims in Friday morning ceremony
Video
LIST: COVID-19 vaccination sites, pop-up clinics in Southern Nevada
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 9th
Video
Top Stories
On the lookout for thunderstorms
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 8th
Video
Adding more haze to the heat
Video
Summer is not winding down
Video
A very hot Labor Day holiday
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Aviators begin six-game homestand against rival Reno on Thursday
COVID-19 vaccines: Alternate screening, on-site shot clinic part of Raiders plan
Video
Raiders fans share mixed emotions on vaccine requirements as team announces alternate screening
Video
Raiders outline plan for vaccination mandate at home games
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Marigold is a menu of American staples
Video
Top Stories
The Harvest Festival is back
Video
Top Stories
Navigating Vegas real estate with Palacios Real Estate
Video
The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns to the Orleans
Video
The Findlay Auto “Step Challenge” or the American Heart Association
Video
Chatting with the Las Vegas Lights FC ahead of Channel 8 night
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns to the Orleans
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 05:38 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 05:38 AM PDT
For more info visit
Viva Las Vegas
.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals which Las Vegas valley neighborhoods are more food insecure
‘It was a warzone,’ retired doctor on front lines remembers 9/11, 20 years later
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas hospital nurse facing sexual assault charges named in lawsuit involving allegation from 2019
Video
I-Team: ‘This wasn’t a dream,’ Cancer patient details allegation of nurse sexually assaulting her in hospital bed
Video
I-Team: ‘Lining up in the hallways,’ Las Vegas doctor says he’s seeing younger, sicker COVID-19 patients
Video
20 years later, thousands of personal items left outside Las Vegas’ New York-New York marking 9/11 are kept safe
Video
I-Team: Sex offender ran unlicensed body contouring, medical spa facility in Las Vegas
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals which Las Vegas valley neighborhoods are more food insecure
All of Nevada to be under mask mandate amid ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission
Video
LIVE: Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11
Live
‘Multiple arrests’ in commercial burglary spree
Local businesses, employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate
Video