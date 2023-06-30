Las Vegas(KLAS)-Two Man Riot, the hard-hitting, rock ‘n roll band led by singer, songwriter, and drummer Franky Perez and guitarist Stacey Gearing, has announced the re-release of their self-titled debut album! “Two Man Riot” will be available for pre-order via twomanriot.hearnow.com, starting tomorrow, July 1st, featuring new and original artwork and a remastered sound, and then available on all streaming platforms July 8th.

Also on July 8th, you can celebrate with Two Man Riot at their album release party featuring their first performance of the album in more than two decades. The party is at 10 p.m. inside the iconic Sand Dollar Downtown at Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas, and all proceeds from the merchandise sold there will be donated directly to MusiCares Grammy Foundation.