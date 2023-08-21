Las Vegas(KLAS)-One of the hottest trends of the summer is the Sea-Cuterie Board. An ocean themed spin on the charcuterie boards. Emily Baddock and Kris Wilson from the Tinned Fish Club Las Vegas joined us in-studio to chat about the latest craze.
