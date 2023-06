Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Sundry is officially open at Uncommons. This unique food hall experience includes 15 restaurants under one roof featuring regional and international food from a variety of award-winning chefs.

Roqui Theus celebrated the grand opening earlier this week with TableOne Hospitality CEO Patric Yumul and Chef Matt Horn of Kowbird, taking in the sights and flavors of the 20,000 square foot culinary destination.