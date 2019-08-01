Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Las Vegas Ballpark’s growing food sensation, ‘Fly Dog’
Top Stories
I-Team: Billionaire’s plea deal prompts call for investigation
Second lawsuit names school district after student accused of rapes
Man accused of DUI told officers he was going to the liquor store
Web Extra: Chef Brian Howard Talks “Fly Dogs” at LV Ballpark
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A sticky start to August
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day forecast
Top Stories
Flash flood warning in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Las Vegas valley
A stormy last day of July
Taking a little sizzle out of temps today
Tedd’s Forecast for July 29th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Las Vegas Ballpark’s growing food sensation, ‘Fly Dog’
Top Stories
Web Extra: Chef Brian Howard Talks “Fly Dogs” at LV Ballpark
Disgraced NFL star loses bid to undo plea deal in rape case
LV Stadium, 1-year from completion for 2020
Aviators Highlights July 30, 2019
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
The Story Pirates are sketch comedy for kids
Top Stories
Purdy the dog needs a home
Top Stories
Nevada State Bank is a top Nevada employer
Findlay Auto is changing car shopping with joy drive
Comedian Jimmy Shubert brings the laughs
Celebrating shark week with Cabo Wabo Cantina
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Story Pirates are sketch comedy for kids
Las Vegas Now
Catch the group at Fifth Street School
Posted:
Aug 1, 2019 / 05:36 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 1, 2019 / 05:36 AM PDT
Trending Stories
Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22
I-Team: Billionaire’s plea deal prompts call for investigation
Second lawsuit names school district after student accused of rapes
Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV
Navy pilot died in ‘Star Wars Canyon’ crash near Death Valley