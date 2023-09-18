Las Vegas(KLAS)-The fairytale-inspired event will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas in Zouk Nightclub. For $275 a ticket, guests will also receive exclusive access to the 5:30 p.m. Secret Garden Soiree VIP cocktail reception, before entering the gala.

All ticket sale proceeds will support the mission of The Shade Tree to support survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and/or homelessness and their children with life-changing services that promote stability, dignity and self-reliance.