Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Rouge,” the immersive sensual experience at The Strat is celebrating 1 year of being the sexiest show in Vegas! Dancers Nicolette Bazeley, Steven Ronan, and Madison Antcliff joined Roqui Theus to give Las Vegas now a peak into the sexy and funny world of rouge. 18+ audiences are invited to celebrate and enjoy this topless show of dancers, acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, comedians, and more.

For tickets, head to thestrat.com.