KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 04:27 PM PST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 04:27 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Buckle up…the roastmaster general is coming town…. Jeff Ross will be at the M Resort next Saturday March 11. You can get tickets for it right now at ticketmaster.com. Kendall Tenney chats with the comedian ahead of this show.
