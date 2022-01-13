Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Vegas NYE
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Coroner identifies victim in wrong-way crash on I-15, 2 others IDs unknown
Top Stories
New Year, New Rooms! Nobu Hotel opens following multimillion-dollar remodel
Fiore seeks Trump’s favor with Florida TV spot as she campaigns for Nevada governor
Frierson’s nomination as U.S. Attorney for Nevada advances in Senate
NEW: COVID-19 cases over 5,600 in Clark County; test positivity rates continue climb
Gallery
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Clouds keep coming today
Video
Top Stories
65 and milder today, but how long will it last? Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 12th
Video
Top Stories
Watching Winter Live – January 12th, 2022
Video
A banner Wednesday
Video
Back to beautifully sunny skies
Video
Started off with sunshine and then the clouds rolled in. What’s next? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 10th
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
UNLV men’s basketball game at San Diego postponed due to COVID-19
Las Vegas Raiders score most-watched game of NFL regular season
Video
Daniel Carlson field goal at end of OT sends Raiders to playoffs, 35-32 over Chargers
Video
Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Holy Sheets is the one-stop shop for home decor
Video
Top Stories
The right way to handle on the job injuries with Eric Palacios & Associates
Video
Top Stories
Findlay Automotive Group is looking forward to supporting the community in the New Year
Video
Is it safe to get the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy?
Video
Mesquite Motor Mania is back for its 14th year!
Video
Total Transformation is helping clients achieve incredible weight loss results
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank with SelectHealth
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Calendar
Contests
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Remarkable Women Nomination Form
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The right way to handle on the job injuries with Eric Palacios & Associates
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 13, 2022 / 04:19 PM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2022 / 04:19 PM PST
Attorney Eric Palacios gives us the steps to take if we are injured at work.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Nevada Republicans sent National Archives fake electoral certificates saying Trump won election
I-Team: 'There was no reason why Brayden had to die,' family claims malpractice in 'Jeopardy!' champ's death
Video
I–Team: Trial postponed for Las Vegas man accused of killing son, claims mental incompetency
Video
I-Team: Dad accused in 4-month-old's meth death failed drug test 6 times in recent months
Video
I-Team: Former Raider unveils program to help veterans & wild horses
Video
I-Team: 'We’re not violent people,' 2 arrested in Las Vegas for Jan. 6 attack remain in jail
Video
I-Team: 'Having the television on saved my life,' Lawmakers reflect one year after Jan. 6 attack
Video
Trending Stories
Police: Mother turns in son, suspected of ‘retaliation’ shooting at Meadows Mall
Gov. Sisolak: 500K+ COVID-19 test kits to be distributed statewide, to arrive end of January
NEW: COVID-19 cases over 5,600 in Clark County; test positivity rates continue climb
Gallery
Coroner identifies victim in wrong-way crash on I-15, 2 others IDs unknown
I-Team: Nevada Republicans sent National Archives fake electoral certificates saying Trump won election