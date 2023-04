Las Vegas(KLAS)-The songs and stories of Nashville Unplugged have returned to Rhythm & Riffs Lounge inside Mandalay Bay. Every Friday from 8-9:30 p.m. for the next 26 weeks, audiences can enjoy the stories behind the music, all led by singer/songwriter and creator of Nashville Unplugged, Aaron Benward. Aaron joined Las Vegas Now before he hits the stage tonight with Matt Warren and Eric Van Houten.