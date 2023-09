Las Vegas(KLAS)-Queen Las Vegas, “The Gayest Destination on The Strip,” celebrates her grand opening tomorrow (September 1st) at 9p.m. Thanks to Q Group Hospitality, this new LGBTQ+ restaurant, nightclub, and hotel is the only one of its kind on Las Vegas Blvd. In this month’s so Vegas segment, Roqui Theus gives us the queen’s first look. For tickets to the labor day weekend grand opening and more, head to queenlv.com.