Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Las Vegas strip staple, The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge, turned 50 last year. This year, they’re keeping the celebration going by bringing back 24 hour service Friday through Sunday!

Mother son duo Peggy Orth (General Manager), and Nicholar Orth (Executive Chef) hung out with Roqui Theus to share more about their history and hours.