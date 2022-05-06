Las Vegas(KLAS)- A new comedy series hitting Netflix today! Mike Myers plays a Canadian journalist trying to uncover the truth about a secret society of 5 men –and those 5 men are also played by Mike Myers.
Our LA correspondent Chris Van Vliet caught up with mike to talk about “The Pentaverate”
