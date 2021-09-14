The pastry team at Aria is paying homage to the silver & black

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

For more info visit The Aria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge Harvest Festival

Don't Miss

Trending Stories