Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Cyber Safe Parents
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Hunger Action Month
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
‘We would evac back to Vegas’: Some plan next steps as Caldor Fire grows
Video
Top Stories
Child tax credit: New online site launched to help people receive payments
Wild videos show probable tornado in New Jersey
Nexstar, Feeding America organization working to end food insecurity
Video
Local fire crews at front lines of growing fire near Lake Tahoe
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
New York under 1st-ever flash flood emergency, water gushes into subway
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, September 1st
Video
Top Stories
Chance of rain to start September
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 31st
Video
Another chance for monsoon storms
Video
Here’s why you may never see another hurricane named ‘Ida’
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Raiders with renewed optimism for 2021; announce practice squad players
Video
Raiders make final roster cuts; down to 53 players
Video
PBR leaving Las Vegas for Fort Worth, Texas in 2022
Video
NFL partners with “approved” sports books
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
The Flyover Experience is Sin City’s newest ride
Video
Top Stories
House boating season is here at Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Video
Top Stories
The pastry team at Aria is going Silver & Black
Video
Labor Day BBQ tips from Soul Belly
Video
Take a “Reset” at Élia Beach Club
Video
BLT the cat needs a forever home
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The pastry team at Aria is going Silver & Black
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 2, 2021 / 05:33 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2021 / 05:33 AM PDT
For more info visit
The Aria
.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Woman accepts plea deal for making obscenity-filled threats against Sisolak’s daughter
I-Team: Woman who police say stabbed boyfriend to death first claimed unknown man did it
I-Team: Poison calls increase for people ingesting ivermectin, horse medicine unapproved for COVID-19 treatment
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas terror suspect had painting of Osama bin Laden on wall, various bomb-making components found in home
Video
I-Team: ‘We have enough… to kill a pack of elephants,’ texts detail claims of firefighters’ drug trade before mother’s overdose death
Video
I-Team: Viewers respond with donations for evicted woman sleeping in car with her pets
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
Trending Stories
CCSD board approves resolution to mandate COVID vaccines for employees
Video
Skateboarder arrested after ignoring officer’s warning on Las Vegas Strip sidewalk
North Las Vegas man gets 16 years after girl held hostage, raped for a month in 2015
I-Team: Congregation confronted Las Vegas pastor over sexual abuse allegations; nearly a dozen girls come forward
Video
Southwest casino project ‘Durango Station’ moves forward
Video