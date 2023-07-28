Las Vegas(KLAS)-We’re going Glam at The Palms! There’s an evening monthly soiree supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Co-owners of Synergy Haus Production Company, Garrett Pattiani and Tommy Bassett joined Las Vegas Now to explain why their party is described as Studio 54 meets old school Vegas meets new school Vegas. “Glam” is located on the rooftop of The Palms Casino Resort, which has been listed as #5 of the top 12 destinations for LGBTQ travelers to stay in the US, because of their inclusive programming. Catch the next “Glam” on July 30th, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Head to palms.com/lgbtq for tickets and more.