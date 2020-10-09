Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
I-Team: New body cam video shows moments officers realize Byron Williams may be dead
Video
Top Stories
CCSD leaders discuss distance learning, parents share continued struggles
Video
McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
Father charged in child’s death posts bail, will remain on house arrest
Video
18-year-old suspect arrested in murder investigation
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, October 8th
Video
Top Stories
Counting on a cooldown
Video
Top Stories
A few more really warm days
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, October 6th
Video
Cooler changes are on the way
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Delta reaches hurricane strength with 75 mph winds
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Aristocrat Technologies partners with Raiders
New line of Nike UNLV football uniforms unveiled
Raiders aim to halt Chiefs streak at Arrowhead
Carr prepares to enter Raiders house of horrors at Arrowhead
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Top Stories
“The Adventures of Luxton – The World Changer” the new children’s book by Stephon Jefferson
Video
Top Stories
Discussing immigrant voting rights with attorney Eric Palacios
Video
Top Stories
The MultiCare Group discusses 2021 open enrollment
Video
Delicious and nutritious breakfast tips
Video
Southwest Medical on taking your medication properly
Video
Taking a sneak peak at Hotel Fear at The Meadows Mall
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The MultiCare Group discusses 2021 open enrollment
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 05:40 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 05:40 AM PDT
Learn more by visiting TheMultiCareGroup.com
Don't Miss
Pink takes over as Las Vegas marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Gallery
Newer drugs being used to treat aggressive breast cancers showing positive results
Video
Community members participate in ‘mammogram caravan’ to spread awareness about breast cancer
Video
Iconic Las Vegas sign going pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sunrise Health System Hospitals Offering $75, 3D Digital Screening Mammograms Oct. 1-31
Susan G. Komen partners with Topgolf during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support research, families
Video
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mammovan to visit Southern Nevada to offer early screenings
Trending Stories
WEB EXTRA: Sidney Deal’s mother speaks out; says son ‘was not negligent’ in his daughter’s death
Video
Mother of the man arrested after daughter dies in car speaks out
Video
Resorts World looking to fill 6K positions; job fair planned for Saturday morning
Video
Job fair postponed due to Share Village founder’s COVID-19 hospitalization, Resorts World was to start job recruiting
Father charged in child’s death posts bail, will remain on house arrest
Video