Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas was home to a Special Screening event for “The Marvels” with special guests- director Nia DaCosta, producer Kevin Feige, executive producers Mary Livanos and Jonathan Schwartz, and composer Laura Karpman. The celebration continued across the way from the rooftop event with the debut of a custom, first-of-its-kind activation—an 11-story high content piece showing Goose the Flerken displayed on the outside of MSG’s new immersive entertainment venue, Sphere.