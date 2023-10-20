Las Vegas(KLAS)-Fantasy is going “Behind The Candela-bra” as the iconic show celebrates 24 years of being Las Vegas’ sexiest. Ashton Bray and Abby Sullivan of the Luxor’s “Fantasy” joined Las Vegas Now to give a glimpse of their 2024 annual calendar paying homage to Liberace. Proceeds from the calendar sales will benefit the forgotten song foundation. To purchase and for showtimes, head to fantasyluxor.com.
The Ladies of Fantasy Go “Behind The Candela-Bra” For Their 2024 Annual Calendar
