Las Vegas(KLAS)-Fantasy is going “Behind The Candela-bra” as the iconic show celebrates 24 years of being Las Vegas’ sexiest. Ashton Bray and Abby Sullivan of the Luxor’s “Fantasy” joined Las Vegas Now to give a glimpse of their 2024 annual calendar paying homage to Liberace. Proceeds from the calendar sales will benefit the forgotten song foundation. To purchase and for showtimes, head to fantasyluxor.com.