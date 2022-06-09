DRAGON FRUIT SALAD WITH FETA

Serves: 4-6

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Ingredients:

3 C. Arugula

1 C. Chopped basil

3 Satsuma Oranges

2 Dragon Fruit (red and white variety)

6 oz. crumbled feta

1 blood orange juiced

¼ c. Blood orange olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add the Arugula into the serving bowl. Arrange fruit slices around the arugula. Top with the feta cheese.

In a small bowl, whisk together the blood orange juice, blood orange olive oil, salt and pepper until blended. Drizzle over the salad. Toss gently and serve immediately.



This could also be served with sliced grilled chicken or grilled salmon to add protein. Enjoy!

DRAGON FRUIT SALSA RECIPE

Serves: 4-6

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 c. Dragon Fruit, cubed (Approx. 1 large or 2 small)

1 Green Onion, chopped

5 stems Cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. Lemon or Lime Juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and mix gently.

Serve with chips.

DRAGON FRUIT MARGARITA

Serves: 2

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

• 6 oz dragon fruit purée

• 4 oz Tequila of your choice

• 2 oz fresh lime juice

• 2 oz simple syrup



Directions:

Purée dragon fruit in blender. Strain to remove seeds. (Don’t strain if you need the fiber) . Add all ingredients to shaker. Add ice. Shake it baby, shake it! Pour into chilled glasses. Garnish with lime.

Feel free to adjust recipe to your own liking. Enjoy!