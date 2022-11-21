Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new immersive experience that tells a classic story in a modern way in just 30 minutes. It’s nothing short of a whimsical winter miracle right on the strip through January 3rd. Roqui Theus stopped by the experience at The Shops at Crystals to give us a preview.

For tickets and more information on ‘The Immersive Nutcracker; A Winter Miracle,’ head to:

www.immersive-nutcracker.com/las-vegas/