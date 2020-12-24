Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Vegas NYE
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Cloudy skies for Santa
Video
Top Stories
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
Flutist & Traffic Anchor spreads holiday cheer
Video
Court hearing delayed for man charged in bicyclists’ deaths
$2,000 virus checks blocked by House Republicans despite Trump demand
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Cloudy skies for Santa
Video
Top Stories
Brrr! Chilly winter weather is back
Video
Top Stories
One more sunny, mild day
Video
Such a mild start to winter!
Video
Bye-bye rain, hello cool sunshine!
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 17th
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
NHL announces Vegas Golden Knights 2020-21 regular-season schedule
Video
San Diego State at UNLV Men’s Basketball series postponed, Colorado State series rescheduled
Deryk Engelland thanks fans, family for ‘amazing journey’
Video
NHL announces postponement of 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
Top Stories
Ice skating at the Cosmo
Video
Top Stories
Great holiday gift ideas for your whole list
Video
The gift of antimicrobial pens with Fisher Space Pens
Video
Nevada SPCA on giving a pet as a gift
Video
Humana & Cano Health are teaming up
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The gift of antimicrobial pens with Fisher Space Pens
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Dec 24, 2020 / 06:29 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2020 / 06:29 AM PST
Learn more at
SpacePen.com
Don't Miss
Zodiac Killer’s 340 cipher solved by private citizens
Video
I-Team: COVID cases at USPS impacting delivery; employee raises concern about mask compliance
Video
I-Team: ‘Delete it please,’ County office mistakenly emails out Social Security numbers, last names
Video
I-Team: ‘Hearsay, unfounded accusations,’ are not evidence of voter fraud, Nevada secretary of state says
Video
I-Team: Man previously deported charged with unemployed fraud worth more than $1M
I-Team: Nevada prison inmates among first to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
I-Team: Man accused of abusing children, 2 and 9, leaving them ‘permanently disfigured,’ police say
Trending Stories
$2,000 virus checks blocked by House Republicans despite Trump demand
Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans, visitors to ‘remain vigilant’ during holiday weekends
Video
Police say dog starved to death as newly married couple celebrated at hotel
DETR says it will update claimants on next steps in stimulus benefit increase
Video
PAID: Clark County pays NV Energy bills for 41,000+ residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic