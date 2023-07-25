Las Vegas(KLAS)-Sports fans and foodies, there’s a knock-out sports bar experience waiting for you inside Mandalay Bay. After opening in June 2023, Flanker kitchen + Sports Bar has already become a game-day destination for locals and visitors, conveniently located right next door to the Allegiant Stadium walkway. Roqui Theus stopped by to give us a tour of the 8,445-square-foot space, which includes a private Karaoke speak easy, and a taste of their elevated “American Classics” menu.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For reservations and more, visit flankerlv.com.