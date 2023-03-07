Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Future Makers” is a Fergusons Downtown space for creatives from ages 2-14 to create, showcase, and sell their work. Roqui Theus stopped by The Gather House, part of Ferguson’s, to talk about upcoming ways the community can support these young entrepreneurs.
www.futuremakerslv.com
Instagram: @futuremakerslv.
