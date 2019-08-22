Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Air traveler accused of punching pilot at Vegas airport gate
Top Stories
Who’s the highest paid actor in America?
Off-duty police officer, suspects wounded in shooting
I-Team obtains surveillance video showing teacher’s interaction with special needs student she’s accused of abusing
Five months later, parents still worry about traffic near middle school
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 21st
Top Stories
Hottest day of the week
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 20th
Heat Warnings return today
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 19th
Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Web Extra: Billy Beane talks Las Vegas, Athletics and “Moneyball”
Top Stories
Web Extra: Globetrotter Scooter Christensen returns to Las Vegas
Web Extra: All Core 360 for sports performance
Cowboys’ Elliott won’t face criminal charge in EDC scuffle with security guard
Harlem Globetrotters bring 2019 Fan Powered Tour to Las Vegas on Aug. 25
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
La Bonita offers healthy options for the entire family
Top Stories
The dog whisperer Cesar Milan takes over Vegas
Top Stories
Tiny the dog needs a forever home
The Harlem Globetrotters are dribbling into Vegas
Preparing for the American Heart Association Heart Walk
Quick and easy meals at La Bonita
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The dog whisperer Cesar Milan takes over Vegas
Las Vegas Now
Cesar Milan: My Story Unleashed comes to the MGM Grand
Posted:
Aug 22, 2019 / 05:58 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2019 / 07:01 AM PDT
Trending Stories
Off-duty police officer, suspects wounded in shooting
I-Team obtains surveillance video showing teacher’s interaction with special needs student she’s accused of abusing
Five months later, parents still worry about traffic near middle school
CCSD parents share concerns ahead of looming teachers strike
DEA arrests 23 alleged white supremacist gang members for numerous crimes