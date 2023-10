Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’ve ever been to the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio, then you know it’s all about fashion and entertainment. Well, to one of their cast members, that’s not just his work, that’s his lifestyle. Kevin DeMaro is an acrobat, a luxury fashion Tik-Toker, and founder of The Couturetionist. He stopped by Las Vegas Now to introduce his newest collection.