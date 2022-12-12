Las Vegas(KLAS)-There are winter wonderlands popping up all over town, but this one’s the coolest. Roqui Theus shows us how Minus-5 Ice Bar transforms for the holidays. You can enjoy holiday décor and drinks through January 2nd.
For tickets and more information visit: www.minus5experience.com
