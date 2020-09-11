Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Deadly wrong-way crash closes US 95 northbound
Top Stories
10 dead, 16 missing as California fire becomes deadliest of year
LIVE: Reading of 9/11 victims’ names
Live
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
LIVE: September 11th anniversary coverage with NewsNation Now
Live
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 10th
Video
Top Stories
Make the most of these cooler days
Video
Top Stories
12-year-old boy, grandma die in Oregon wildfire
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 9th
Video
These cooler temps will make you smile
Video
Widespread damage as high winds batter Las Vegas valley
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Only on 8: Exclusive tour of UNLV Football’s new home at Allegiant Stadium
Video
Big Game Bound Week 1: Kicking off Season 2 with new NFL analyst
Video
AP Pro Picks for opening week of NFL season
Game 3: Stars score 31 seconds into overtime, take 2-1 series lead over Knights
Video
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
The Candlelighters Superhero 5K is back
Video
Top Stories
Discussing the legal repercussions of accidentally starting fires
Video
Boost Medical Clinic is dedicated to men’s health and remedies
Video
Touring the virtual reality adventure “Undersea Explorer”
Video
Shop and donate at La Bonita to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Candlelighters Superhero 5K is back
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 11, 2020 / 05:52 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2020 / 05:52 AM PDT
Join the Superhero 5K September 19th-25th. Learn more at CandleLightersNV.org/
Don't Miss
Allegiant Stadium to make history as first cashless American professional sports venue
AP Pro Picks for opening week of NFL season
Raiders Injury Report for Sunday game at Carolina
Raiders ready for season debut in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders announce team captains for 2020 season
Raiders adjusting to protocol restrictions amid season opener
Video
Raiders release depth chart for start of 2020 season
Trending Stories
Deadly wrong-way crash closes US 95 northbound
I-Team: Detailed hospital COVID-19 numbers accidentally released
Video
Neighbor of suspect in Lesly Palacio’s death says Rangel family left home
Video
Lesly Palacio’s body found near Valley of Fire; murder suspect identified in case
Video
DMV gives extension to people with soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards; new limited Saturday hours announced