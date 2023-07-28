Las Vegas(KLAS)-Two things that can help you beat the heat and still have some fun… an air conditioned party bus and laughter. For this month’s so Vegas segment, Roqui Theus takes the comedy show on the road with comedian Smiley Joe Wiley.
To experience “The Best Comedy Show on Wheels” yourself, head to keeponsmilen.com.
